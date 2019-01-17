Christie FHD553-X Joins Ultra Series family of LCD Panels

The What: The new Christie FHD553-X flat panel delivers better than ever brightness uniformity and can be installed in either portrait or landscape mode. Replacing Christie FHD552-X, the new FHD553-X ultra-narrow bezel flat panel offers full HD resolution, high pixel density and an LED-backlit screen. Images look crisp and sharp at any distance or angle, making it suitable for indoor applications including corporate lobbies, boardrooms, museums, retail, sports venues, and more.

The What Else: “The Christie Ultra Series of professional-grade LCD panels is the ideal platform for reliable, performance-driven video walls,” said John Dixon, senior product manager, Christie. “The Ultra-narrow bezel delivers a near seamless display that can be used 24/7 while its high energy-efficient operation means a low total cost of ownership. Whether its airports, retail establishments control rooms, museums or colleges and universities, customers around the world trust Christie LCD panels to convey their message.”

The Bottom Line: The Christie FHD553-X comes with a three-year parts and labor warranty and is now shipping.