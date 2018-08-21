Christie Expandable Screen Wows at Fidelidade in Portugal

A large irregular shaped screen breaking into smaller ones and moving in different directions without losing image quality was made possible by Christie Pandoras Box and Christie Boxer at the annual meeting of Fidelidade, Portugal’s largest insurance company. Viewed by 3,000 people, the spectacle was achieved by Bold Creative Agency and Europalco using specially shot video and ID tag tracking.

Bold Agency was in charge of organizing the event, bringing in Europalco to manage audiovisuals. “Europalco is our technology partner of choice, because we know that it always strives after the latest technical solutions that allows us to surprise our clients and leave a mark on their audiences,” said Ana Oliveira, head of Bold’s department for Institutional and Corporate Events.

Europalco designed a first for Portugal: a 40 by 10-meter expandable screen made from a fabric-covered truss that stretched to 72 meters.

The video tracking technology used three Christie Pandoras Box Quad Servers to manage the graphic content, six OptiTrack high speed tracking cameras, and 12 ID Tags. The cameras would read positions, relaying the information to the Christie Widget Designer that was controlling the layers of the Pandoras Box servers. Europalco also used a Christie Spyder X20 to run the contents coming from Pandoras Box and the Christie Boxer 4K30 projectors.

“We chose the Boxers because of their incredible power and resolution,” said Pedro Magalhães, general director, Europalco. “They proved themselves once again to be the best projectors available in the market for large-scale screenings. They guarantee us excellent performance, perfect light, spectacular colors, and low energy consumption.”

“One of the main features of the event was the innovative technology (used) to divide the screen into four parts and unite them together again,” said Sérgio Carvalho, director of marketing and clients, Fidelidade. “You could hear audible gasps of appreciation in the hall. But above all else, above the decoration, the stage design and all the technical assembly, what allowed us to go so far was the spirit of the Bold Agency, its professionalism, its constant availability and its willingness to innovate.”