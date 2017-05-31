Christie Delivers Visual Experiences at Museum of Tomorrow

The Museu do Amanhã (Museum of Tomorrow) in Brazil is engaging visitors in its main attractions with Christie 1DLP and 3LCD projectors, managed by the Christie Pandoras Box video processing systems, installed by Visualfarm.

The Cosmic Portal

Located in Rio de Janeiro, Museu do Amanhã is a unique science museum that mixes science and art with an innovative design with a focus on sustainable cities. The museum has partnerships with science institutions in Brazil and abroad, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), UNESCO and the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research.

“The truth of the matter is that the Christie projectors were the ones that best adapted to the technical specifications detailed in the call,” said Eric Ribeiro, IT Manager at the Museum. “The brightness, the color saturation and the price were simply better than alternatives”.

The entrance of the museum is a “Cosmic Portal” containing a film co-directed by City of God director Fernando Meirelles that compresses 13.7 billion years of geological change and natural evolution into eight minutes of sensory overload projected by nine Christie DHD951-Q 1DLP projectors, inside an egg-shaped cinema. In this 360-degree dome, visitors are taken on a unique visual journey through galaxies, deep into the subatomic world of elementary particles, and into the center of the sun. They witness the formation of the Earth and the beginning of life and the birth of thought.

The producers of this film used virtual reality glasses in the planning of the experience of the dome. The projections on the wall of the dome start at the floor and envelope the audience 360-degrees around, and the glasses offer the same sensorial experience. Beyond the “Cosmic Portal,” interactive tables allow visitors to explore the concepts of cosmic dimensions on a deeper level.

After exploring the “Cosmic Portal,” visitors discover the unique conditions that fostered life on the planet along with the development of human intelligence and culture in the second area on the museum itinerary, the Earth, with its three giant 7x7-meter cubes featuring thousands of photos and videos displayed by eight Christie LWU421 3LCD projectors. The images are shown in mini-documentaries and interactive displays in which visitors can learn about the interconnections within an ecosystem and how imbalance affects the entire system.

All the Christie projectors are managed by a Christie Pandoras Box Server and nine Christie Pandoras Box Players. which provides the museum with complete control over both installations, maximizing efficiency while enabling the creation of amazing visual experiences.

“Pandoras Box is a superior system, which fulfill all our needs, with multiple interesting features such as its superb warping capability,” said Ribeiro.

The sophisticated task of designing these installations was undertaken by Visualfarm, and its founder, Alexis Anastasiou.

“We’re honored that the museum has chosen our state-of-the-art 1DLP and 3LCD projection systems and Pandoras Box solutions," said Daniel Monteiro Pereira, sales manager, business products, Christie Brazil. "Visualfarm has done a great job of integrating our visual technologies that are meeting and exceeding all expectations, offering visitors amazing visual experiences.”