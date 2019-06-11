Christie Debuts New Core Series LED, CorePlus LED Improvements

The What: Christie has introduced Christie Core Series and the next generation of Christie CorePlus. Core Series is ideal for applications such as shopping mall kiosks, airport and public transit signage, and select corporate installations with budgetary constraints.

The What Else: With pixel pitches from 1.2 to 2.5 mm, redundant on-board power and ADA-compliant mount system,Christie Core Series installs directly onto any wall without a costly mounting frame, saving setup time and money for integrators and end users.

“Christie CorePlus has been very well received and we wanted to kick that up a notch and so we updated the product line in two important ways,” said Ted Romanowitz, senior product manager, Christie. “First, we’ve improved optical performance to over 97 percent of the NTSE 1987 color spectrum for images that pop out at you even more than before. Second, we’ve unlocked some of the advanced image capabilities that we previously offered on the newer version of Apex Series in conjunction with our E600 controller.

“Now, combining CorePlus with the E600, customers have HD10-R signal compatibility to ensure content is always displayed correctly and in the finest detail. CorePlus also has Christie’s Clearview image processor for improved color performance and the sharpest, smoothest images – especially at low brightness levels. We’ve taken a well-received product and made it even better.”

Available in 1.2 to 4.0mm pixel pitches, Christie CorePlus delivers a tremendous amount of flexibility while the choice of on-board or remote power increases installation options — all at a competitive price point. Front and rear serviceable, Christie CorePlus is quick and easy to both install and maintain.

The Bottom Line: Both the new Core Series and the updated CorePlus ship in the summer of 2019.