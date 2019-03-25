Chief Privacy Officers: A Small But Growing Fleet in Higher Education (EdSurge)

"When Kathleen Sutherland took the helm as Chief Privacy Officer for the University of Colorado in 2003, there weren’t very many people in higher ed she could turn to for guidance and advice. That’s because not many people had that role."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Facebook, Twitter, online retailers, Alexa...the list of privacy offenders goes on. Privacy in the digital era is a moving target. Will the CPO (Chief Privacy Officer) save the day? The CPO is a relatively new post, but one with increasing relevance. How would a CPO fit within your institutional culture?