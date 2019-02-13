Chief Innovation Officers Join the Campus C-Suite (EdTech Magazine)

"Technology is rapidly changing higher education. In addition to the influence of mobile devices and online connectivity, technologies such as sensors, robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence are beginning to affect how we live, work and interact. This includes what students expect from universities, as well as the professional landscape for which they are preparing."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Has your school embraced the title of "Chief Innovation Officer"? Read how the CIO role is evolving to help institutions take bold steps forward, prioritize innovation, and blaze new trails.