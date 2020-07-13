Chief Adds Fusion Extending Pull Out Accessory for Extra-Large Displays

The What: Chief has added to its product line of Fusion Pull Out Accessories to accommodate extra-large displays.

Watch the video below to learn more about the Fusion Pull Out Accessories.

The What Else: The latest Chief design allows users to extend displays 11.54-inches from the wall while maintaining the same depth as previous Fusion pull-out mounts. The Fusion Extra-Large Pull Out Accessory is compatible with Fusion XSM1U and XTM1U, Extra-Large Micro-Adjustable Static and Tilt Mounts, for installation of 80-inch-plus displays up to 250 lbs.



“We keep the integrator in mind when designing our products. The Fusion Extra-Large Pull Out is great for recessed applications for optimal accessibility during install and maintenance,” said Dorian Haro, product manager, Chief. “We want to support our AV partners by providing quality products that help reduce time on the job site.”



The Bottom Line: Designed with key features such as plumb adjustment and locking mount position, Chief says the Fusion Extra-Large Pull Out Accessory is optimal for fast installations of extra-large displays.

