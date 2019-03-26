Checking Academic Culture Against Amazon's Leadership Principles (Inside Higher Ed)

"Does your university provide a set of publicly articulated values and principles to guide recruitment shape employee culture?"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A fascinating way to test the relevance of an academic culture and mission statement is to compare it to Amazon’s Leadership Principles. Standards, staying open to learning, and hiring the best talent are some of the focal points. However, it is worth noting that is you include Amazon's impact on traditional brick-and-mortar shops and the consequences for local economies, as well some claims about Amazon's worker treatment, this article might read differently.