Check Out the New Sharp A201U Installation Projector

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europe announces the launch of the first LCD laser installation projector under the Sharp brand. The new model offers very high brightness with a compact, silent and energy efficient design. Ideal application scenarios include corporate auditoriums, universities, museums, and immersive projection mapping.

With almost DC-P3 color space, it produces vivid reds, delivers enhanced color performance and projects images that are remarkably lifelike at 20KLm brightness and WUXGA resolution. The A201U features the latest IP5X-rated sealed optical engine which protects against even the finest dust particles. Color brightness is maintained for long-lasting imaging performance with no filter cleaning. Users benefit from multiple lens options from the Sharp/NEC portfolio and compatibility with legacy lenses from the PA Series.

The Sharp A201U's visualization capabilities include free tilt and portrait installation capability, unique geometric adjustment, picture in picture, tiling, and camera-based blending. Simplified installation is ensured via an HDBaseT-out interface that enables daisy-chaining of multiple projectors via cost-efficient network cables to a single source. The model also supports ProAssist which makes the projector setup and corrections of system settings easy. Picture adjustment, lens adjustment, geometric correction, blending adjustment, color uniformity, white balance of several projectors, and automatic camera-based adjustment of two projectors—all these adjustments and more can be easily managed with the help of ProAssist.

“The small footprint defies the high brightness delivery at low energy consumption”, said Gerd Kaiser, senior product line manager large venue projectors at Sharp/NEC. “As with all our new product launches, this Sharp branded model is deeply rooted in NEC’s legacy of quality, sustainability and projection expertise. As such, with the wide color space, high brightness and resolution, and the sealed, filterless optical engine, the A201U is ideal for everyone who needs a new solution for museum projection, immersive projection mapping, corporate or university auditorium use.”