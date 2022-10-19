Check out the New Centerhung Daktronics Display at Fairfield University

Daktronics is lighting up a new venue at Fairfield University. Fifteen total LED displays were installed inside the new, on-campus Leo D. Mahoney Arena The display installation began during the summer in order to be ready for events beginning this winter, including the men's and women's college basketball home openers in late November and early December.

“The addition of the Leo D. Mahoney Arena as a state-of-the-art on-campus venue is an incredible moment for the Fairfield University community,” said vice president for athletics Paul Schlickmann. “Providing an exceptional fan experience is critically important, and a partnership with Daktronics is a major step forward in our planning process.”

Inside Mahoney Arena, nine displays make up the centerhung system. Four main video displays each measure nearly 10x16.5 feet and four corner wedges each measure roughly 10x1.5 feet. Below the main displays, a lower ring display measures 2.5x44 feet in circumference. All of these nine displays feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacings.

Circling the seating section, a 360-degree ribbon display is installed on along the fascia and measures approximately 2.5x518 feet. Along the side of the court, four scorers tables were installed with each measuring approximately 2.5x10 feet. The ribbon display features 15-millimeter pixel spacing while the scorers tables each feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing.

“Daktronics is very grateful to continue our long-term relationship with Fairfield University,” said Scott Willson, Daktronics sales representative. “The Leo D. Mahoney Arena is going to be a game changer for Fairfield and we are proud to bring our latest and greatest technology to the venue to help enhance the experience for Stags fans, sponsors and student-athletes.”

The four main displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

The corner wedges, ring display, ribbon display, and scorers tables all provide the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events while also showing supplemental and complementary information and graphics to support the main video displays.

In addition to the equipment installation, Fairfield University will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.