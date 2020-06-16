Check Out the 2020 SCN Installation Product Award Winners

Systems Contractor News (SCN) announced the winners of its 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards during InfoComm Connected.

(Image credit: Future)

“While things may look different this year, the recipients of the 2020 SCN Installation Product Awards are still exceptional pieces of technology,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “We're happy to honor the most innovative products of 2019 and looking forward to seeing what new inventions 2020 brings."

Most Innovative Audio Hardware

Shure Microflex Advance MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone with IntelliMix DSP

The Microflex Advance MXA910 with IntelliMix DSP is the next evolution of the ceiling array microphone. Designed for spaces that demand a seamless and connected audio solution, the MXA910 with IntelliMix DSP enables broad, cost-effective deployment in an attractive industrial design—suitable for a variety of rooms with specific aesthetics requirements. It combines state-of-the-art array microphone technology with the Shure IntelliMix DSP Suite including acoustic echo cancellation, noise reduction, and automatic mixingv

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory

Kramer Electronics K-Spider

Kramer K-Spider is a sleek and stylish multi-format plug-and-play adapter cable that brings elegance, simplicity, and convenience to collaboration environments. K-Spider replaces multiple separate cables, adapters, and dongles with a single multi-head cable which provides a single multi-format adapter solution for full 4K@60Hz digital video.

Most Innovative Collaboration Product

Shure IntelliMix Room

IntelliMix Room is the first audio processing software for Windows 10 PCs that is fully optimized for use with Shure’s networked system microphones. This secured software-based DSP helps integrators save time by requiring minimal customer setup or additional special hardware. Providing up to 16 channels of audio processing, IntelliMix Room deploys the same algorithms as Shure’s P300 IntelliMix Audio Conferencing Processor but is installed on the same in-room PC as the conferencing soft codec.

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product - TIE

Datapath WallControl 10

Datapath’s WallControl 10 video management software allows for browser-based control of the video wall, broadening control scope as well as offering mobile control over the same IP network. With web-interface capability, plus a KVM control function for connected PCs, Wall Control 10 offers additional features that provide considerable end user benefits. Users are now able to discover and connect to available walls on a server and open and close layout files with a single click.

LG Business Solutions XS4F High Brightness Window-Facing Displays

LG’s XS4F series of 4,000 nit high-brightness displays are specifically designed for visibility in indoor window-facing installations. Featuring a thin profile, slim bezels and smart brightness control with ambient light detection and technology that allows clear visibility through polarized sunglasses, the Full HD displays deliver performance in bright and sun-lit environments. Additionally, the elegant design of these displays enhances the visual impact of the content and the overall atmosphere of retail stores.

Most Innovative Emerging Technology

Liberty AV Solutions Welcome Space by Teleportivity

Welcome Space is an interactive video deployment technology that lets user scale and deploy staff where required, whether it’s from across the building or across the globe. Designated personnel can remotely communicate and engage with customers as if they were physically there. Through a fixed iPad or tablet, Welcome Space enables live, on-demand support, sales, and concierge services via video—by scanning a QR code with their personal device, customers may also instantly access your customized information.

Most Innovative Mounting Solution

Peerless-AV SmartMount Slim Flat dvLED Video Wall Mount

Peerless-AV’s Slim Flat dvLED Video Wall Mount features a slim, space-saving, and aesthetically pleasing design. The DS-LEDFS can be adapted to support various dvLED display sizes and brands. The display adapters provide x, y, and z axis adjustments to overcome uneven walls and to assure the video wall remains flat.

Most Innovative Signal Management Product

Ross Video Ultritouch System Control Panel

Ultritouch adds a new control option to Ross Video’s Ultrix connectivity platforms. Due to its integration of Dashboard, Ultritouch controls a host of other Ross equipment and third party signal processing products. Ultritouch comes with an array of fully integrated, configurable control templates with paged operations and intuitive control workflows—plus it allows users to develop fully customizable virtual hard panel solutions for any application across any equipment using Dashboard custom panel support.

Most Innovative Video Conferencing Product

Jabra PanaCast

The Jabra PanaCast is a plug-and-play video solution, designed to improve meetings in huddle rooms by using three cameras and real-time video stitching to give a full 180-degreee view of the room. Users can enjoy a natural, human perspective, with no blind spots. The three 13-megapixel cameras and patented real-time video stitching technology create a more natural, inclusive 180-degree Panoramic-4K view.

Most Innovative Video Display Product

Samsung The Wall for Business

Samsung’s The Wall for Business is a modular MicroLED display that now extends up to 583-inches while delivering excellent brightness, contrast, and viewing angles. The display’s self-emitting MicroLED pixel modules produce imagery free of color filters or backlighting, enveloping viewers with elevated peak brightness and near-infinite contrast ratio, according to the company. With applications, from lobbies, hotels, retail spaces and more, Samsung says The Wall for Business is an aesthetic complement to any atmosphere.

Most Innovative Video Processing Product

Crestron DM NVX 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Network AV OPS Decoder

The Crestron DM-NVX-D80-IOAV is a compact AV-over-IP decoder that functions as a receiver. The DM-NVX-D80-IOAV is compatible with the Intel Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) for seamless integration with OPS-supported displays and delivers an AV-over-IP solution for the most in-demand display manufacturers in the world. Removing the need for HDMI, control, and USB cables, the DM-NVX-D80-IOAV makes installs seamless, fast, and easy.

Most Innovative Video Projection Solution - TIE

Epson Pro L10-Series Interchangeable-Lens Installation Laser Projectors

The Pro L10-Series are Epson’s most compact, interchangeable-lens installation laser projectors, designed to meet the growing projection needs in corporate, education and wherever large-screen display is required. The projectors offer diverse connectivity, robust image-adjusting capabilities, and interchangeable-lenses, including a .35 throw ratio ultra-short-throw lens for more flexible installation. The projectors leverage 3-Chip 3LCD and 4K Enhancement Technology, high contrast and a BT.709 color space for incredibly precise detail and true-to-life displays.

Panasonic PT-RCQ10 Series

The PT-RCQ10 1-Chip DLP 10,000lm laser 4K Ready projector accepts a 4K signal that when combined with the Smooth Pixel Drive shifts each pixel to create a 2715 x 1697 high-resolution image. The Near Field Communication (NFC) function instantly pairs a smartphone to the PT-RCQ10 just by touching them together. Once linked, the app accesses an information settings menu that’s readable and writable for easy adjustment without turning on the projector. The PT-RCQ80 delivers 8,000lm.

Editor's Note: Manufacturers nominated their products, and the finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges. The judges, all experienced integrators, read through each and every entry, and chose no more than three finalists per category. The winners were chosen by SCN readers via online voting.