Chauvet Acquires LynTec

LynTec (opens in new tab) is now part of Chauvet brands. Chauvet is an innovator, developer, and manufacturer of lighting and control systems, offering brands including CHAUVET Professional, Iluminarc, ChamSys, and Kino Flo, among others.

"With the addition of LynTec to our group of companies, we will be able to offer our customers a complete solution that embraces lighting, video, show programming, and control at every level, from the creation of a design to the control of power at an installation," said Albert Chauvet, CEO of Chauvet. "We not only value LynTec for its technology, but we've also been very impressed by the company's ongoing commitment to improving its products and level of service to customers. In this respect, it mirrors the same values that have powered the growth of Chauvet."

In recent years, Chauvet's presence in the entertainment lighting market has grown exponentially. In 2021, the company acquired Kino Flo, a manufacturer of LED lighting systems and color science technologies engineered for cinema and television production. In 2020, the company announced the opening of its 35,000-square-foot office/warehouse/service center complex in Las Vegas, which combined with the company's global headquarters in Sunrise, Florida.

"LynTec has spent over four decades building and refining power control and distribution systems that are vital to the longevity and operation of audio, video, and lighting systems within live performance and entertainment venues," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "This acquisition is an incredible milestone in the LynTec brand, formally bringing together two respected brands that have been installed in the same venues for years. As part of Chauvet, with its commitment to innovation and excellence, LynTec customers will enjoy a comprehensive solution offering that will continue to elevate the AVL experience."

All of LynTec's power control solutions stem from the patented RPC family of panelboards. The suite of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels, RPCR electrical relay panels, Narrow Profile Panelboards, NPAC rack-mounted relay panels, LCP Lighting Control Panels, and the XPC series of remote relay modules. At LDI 2022 in November, the company introduced the PDS-12 Sequencing Relay Panel and Smart Switch Sets.