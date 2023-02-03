LynTec Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

LynTec (opens in new tab) has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform.

"We are proud to have LynTec join our program and work collaboratively with us on a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers," said Geno Zaharie, principal, alliances and ecosystem, QSC.

As part of the program, LynTec has worked closely with Q-SYS, which has fully vetted and endorsed the LynTec Plugin for Q-SYS with a Q-SYS Certified (developed with Q-SYS and supported by LynTec and Q-SYS) badge. The LynTec Plugin for QSC Q-SYS certifies that LynTec web-enabled control solutions—including the patented RPC-controllable AVL circuit breaker panel, RPCR AV and lighting control relay panel, XPC and NPAC rack-mounted circuit control solutions, as well as the LCP lighting control panelboard and Narrow Profile panelboards—integrate with Q-SYS. With this plugin, all the capabilities and options that are available within LynTec's browser-based GUI can be controlled through Q-SYS.

"When we announced our Q-SYS plugin in 2021, we knew this would be the beginning of a great relationship that would greatly benefit our customers," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "In that time, we have seen numerous downloads of our plugin by Q-SYS customers. We are incredibly proud to be part of this great partnership program and enhance the operational efficiencies of our networked power control and distribution solutions with integration into the Q-SYS platform."