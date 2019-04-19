Challenges Stall More Than Half of Digital Transformation Initiatives (EdTech Magazine)

"Some say digital transformation (DX) is coming to higher education, but I believe it’s already here. The evidence is technology-driven change forcing institutions to confront and adapt in nearly every aspect of campus operations: teaching, recruitment, public safety, facilities management and athletics, to name a few. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

Let's face it — digital transformation won't happen on its own and it isn't necessarily easy. As your institution embraces DX, these tips from EdTech Magazine will help you navigate the common challenges that can hinder the process.