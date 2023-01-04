CES 2023 Watch

By Cindy Davis
( AV Network )
published

Get a first look at the consumer technologies from CES 2023 that could impact the Pro AV industry in 2023. Plus check out some cool tech that you might want in your home.

CES 2023
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Consumer Electronics Show (opens in new tab) (CES)—the mother of all events—kicks off the New Year and opens its show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 5th and runs through Sunday, January 8th. 

Dozens of editors and writers from our sister publications have been posting the inside scoop for several days already, and we're providing links to articles to keep you up-to-date. 

As work, learning, and living environments continue to become seamless hybrid spaces expect to see technology solutions to meet the need.

Big announcements will be coming from Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony about new versions of their TV premium offerings. New laptops from Asus, Alienware, and Samsung, and new graphics cards from Nvidia are among just a few of the technologies our editors and reporters will be covering from the show floor. 

Check out the links below to continually updated articles.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.