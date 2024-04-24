CEDIA Expo 2024 Registration Now Open

Registration for the CEDIA Expo 2024 is now open. Over four days, attendees will have the opportunity to network, explore innovative products and participate in thought-provoking discussions on the industry's future. The event is set to bring together industry professionals to engage with manufacturers of audio, video, lighting, signal distribution, control systems, energy management, security, and emerging market technologies.

The CEDIA Smart Home Technology Conference will take place from September 4-6, and CEDIA Expo from September 5-7, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. Over four days, attendees will have the opportunity to network, explore innovative products and participate in thought-provoking discussions on the industry's future.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of registration for CEDIA Expo 2024,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group VP for CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo, AV-iQ and KBIS, Emerald. “This year’s event promises to be our most exciting yet, with a versatile lineup of exhibitors, networking opportunities and educational programming. By co-locating with Commercial Integrator Expo, we are expanding the scope of the event to better serve the needs of industry professionals navigating the evolving landscape of residential and commercial integration. Industry professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve in residential systems integration won’t want to miss CEDIA Expo 2024.”

One of the highlights of CEDIA Expo 2024 will be the Smart Stage, featuring a lineup of engaging thought leadership sessions. Attendees can take advantage of diverse educational opportunities, including Manufacturer Product Training and the CEDIA Smart Home Technology Conference, designed to enhance their skills and knowledge. Additionally, attendees can explore the latest trends and emerging technologies in the Lighting and Entertainment pavilions, discover the newest products and services emerging into the market at the Launchpad, and experience cutting-edge audio technology in the sound rooms. New for this year, the Connectivity Pavilion will feature exhibits and kiosks from connected device platforms and product manufacturers demonstrating the interoperability and functionality of their products on such platforms.

CEDIA Expo 2024 will be co-located with Commercial Integrator Expo 2024. This collaboration will provide attendees with even more educational and networking opportunities and the chance to explore new products. With the rapid growth and convergence of the residential and commercial market, there is a pressing need for product exploration, professional development and business networking tailored to systems integrators, designers, distributors, architects, home builders and contractors. The co-location of these two premier events will address this need by facilitating discussions and collaborations that accelerate business growth in the residential and commercial custom installation industry.