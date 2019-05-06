CCS Launches Spring AV Customer Catalog

CCS Presentation Systems has launched the Spring edition of its digital catalog, 2019 AV Catalog .

The catalog includes more than 300 pages detailing the latest AV products and services available this Spring. In addition, the catalog includes video demonstrations, case studies, technical specifications, and descriptions of the services available from CCS Presentation Systems’ staff.

“We are excited to announce the Spring edition of our CCS national catalog,” said Julie Solomon, chief marketing officer, CCS Presentation Systems. “This newest addition of the catalog is bigger and better than last year and an excellent resource for what is possible in audio-visual technology today.”

The catalog can be viewed here.