Carousel Offers Digital Signage Free to Frontline COVID-19 Responders

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed many healthcare facilities into COVID-only treatment centers, and forced the opening of temporary facilities to address larger outbreaks. To show appreciation for frontline organizations, Carousel Digital Signage is offering a free package to help facilities communicate important messages in waiting areas, walkways, and other public-facing spaces. The offer extends to healthcare facilities as well as essential businesses in operation.

“As crowded hospitals, pop-up healthcare/ICU tents, test sites, and other COVID-19-focused organizations interact with an influx of patients, family, and community members, digital signage will make visitors feel welcomed, connected, and informed as they navigate their way through unfamiliar surroundings,” said JJ Parker, CEO of Carousel Digital Signage. “We want to help our frontline organizations provide accurate, up-to-date information and messaging without unneeded costs and technical concerns.”

Carousel Digital Signage is providing a three-month subscription of Carousel Cloud, a SaaS-cloud-based CMS, along with “Frontline Responder” templates to create and deliver emergency messages unique to each facility. Carousel Digital Signage will also provide creative and technical support services, with insight on using existing infrastructure and consumer devices with Carousel Cloud software. That includes leveraging traditional TV screens and Apple TV devices, which Carousel Cloud automatically configures as media players once connected.

Carousel will also provide a specialized training course that focuses on key software features and capabilities, enabling time-constrained service providers to quickly implement digital signage. Training includes an overview of Carousel’s alerting capability, which can update all signage displays instantaneously as situations change. Trainees will also learn how to use Carousel software and manage digital signage content from onsite and remote locations.

“Because COVID-19 service providers have more important things to focus on, we designed training materials and set-up procedures to get from ‘zero to signage’ with the least amount of time commitment,” Parker said. “Once Carousel is configured, facilities can add displays in the indoor and outdoor areas where they most need to communicate.”

In addition to hospitals and healthcare facilities, Carousel Digital Signage is offering the package to essential government facilities and businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, take-out restaurants, and manufacturing businesses with critical supply chains to manage.