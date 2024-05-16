Carousel Digital Signage Now Integrates with Canva, Google Slides, and Geckoboard

Carousel Digital Signage has expanded its content creation universe through native integrations with Canva, Google Slides, and Geckoboard, allowing Carousel Cloud customers to leverage three of today’s leading design, presentation, and dashboard tools for their digital signage messaging.

“Many of our customers create content for their communications campaigns and other needs using these widely available, web-accessible tools,” said Eric Henry, President, Carousel Digital Signage. “Our customers working in education, corporate, retail, and other verticals can now take advantage of the tools that they know and love with Carousel Cloud. The result is a seamless workflow that makes it even easier to develop and publish their messaging through our solution.”

Canva, Google Slides, and Geckoboard are popular platforms among educational institutions and businesses seeking quick, easy ways to create engaging content. With the mission of making quality design capabilities available to anyone, Canva’s drag-and-drop interface combined with its robust libraries of templates, fonts, stock photography, illustrations, and audio and video clips lets users create everything from videos to websites, social media content, presentations, and documents on any device.

Included in Google Docs, the Google Slides collaborative presentation tool is available in desktop, web, and mobile formats. Geckoboard, designed for organizations that need to deliver real-time performance metrics to their teams, offers a simple way to create real-time KPI (Key Performance Indicator) dashboards.

All three integrations feature a cut-and-paste public URL. Carousel Cloud will automatically post changes made in either Canva, Google Slides, or Geckoboard without the need for users to take any additional steps. These integrations result in an intuitive content creation process for Carousel Cloud customers.