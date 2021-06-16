Carousel Partners with Jamf on Apple TV-Based Cloud Signage

Carousel Digital Signage is fully compatible with Jamf Now, a next-generation cloud-based MDM solution built for small- to mid-sized businesses from Apple Enterprise Management leader Jamf. This integration extends a streamlined approach to mobile device management across Carousel Cloud digital signage networks to customers outside the enterprise environment.

[The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

Carousel Digital Signage began working with Jamf in 2017 to help enterprise, education and government organizations configure and manage Apple TV devices as media players. Direct integration with Jamf Pro, Jamf’s enterprise-level mobile device management solution, enables Apple TV devices running on Carousel Digital Signage networks to be monitored and managed as remote IT appliances.

Compatibility with Jamf Now brings the same benefits to smaller organizations that often lack a dedicated IT department or manager. Danny Porter, partner development manager at Jamf, reported that one of its small business customers can now easily manage and set up nine Apple TV devices playing out warehouse inventory and marketing messages as digital signage content.

“People choose Apple because it’s a simple and intuitive platform,” said Porter. “Jamf Pro was built to help IT managers optimize the Apple experience in enterprise environments. Jamf Now targets organizations that need Apple device management in a simple and intuitive way, many of which use digital signage as a communications platform. These customers require the same simplicity in device deployment, security, and management across their digital signage networks as our enterprise customers, but in an easier-to-use package. We see strong adoption with healthcare clinics, small construction companies and manufacturing businesses, for example.”

[The State of Digital Signage]

The Carousel and Jamf partnership extends beyond Apple TV to support the entire Apple ecosystem from Mac to iPad, while Carousel Express Players add the ability to reach remote employees across the Apple ecosystems. Carousel’s recently released cloud-based software media player solution helps businesses extend their digital signage beyond location-based endpoints and direct to user devices, and are deployable with Carousel Cloud on an organization’s existing IT infrastructure. Carousel Express Players can be deployed and managed in any Jamf environment.

“Jamf device management solutions will automatically configure and assign the Carousel software to all appropriate devices, ensuring that everyone has access to digital signage content and corporate messaging whether presented on a screen, computer, or tablet,” said JJ Parker, CEO, Carousel Digital Signage. “Jamf makes it easy for Carousel Digital Signage customers of any size to be up and running with a secure and reliable network quickly, helping organizations turn any screen into an information hub or collaboration space.”