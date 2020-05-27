Can HyFlex Options Support Students in the Midst of Uncertainty? (EDUCAUSE Review)

" Over the last several months, there have been many discussions in our professional networks about faculty and institutions looking to "HyFlex" courses for the next academic year as one way to manage the expected physical distancing requirements and the ongoing public health concerns about face-to-face contact in educational settings.1 The classic HyFlex (hybrid-flexible) course design model supports both in-class and online students in the same class sections, typically by using a combination of synchronous and asynchronous online participation paths for students who choose not to, or are unable to, participate in traditional classroom instruction."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Designing courses to be hybrid and flexible helps faculty prepare for the uncertainty of the fall semester — a preparedness to teach in-person or online will certainly be helpful as the possibilities of extended campus closures or a second wave continue to loom.