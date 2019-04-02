Can Campus Tours in Virtual Reality Improve College Access? (EdSurge)

"What if high school students could tour college campuses across their state without ever leaving home? What if questions about the college application process or funding concerns could be addressed in real time at any hour of the day?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a fascinating application of VR in higher ed. If you can share more of the immersive experience of a campus with potential students, why not? Also noteworthy is the way this app can help students find and connect with schools that might better meet their specific needs.