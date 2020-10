"At the start of the last decade, professors were just beginning to have their say in the design of the newest tech at the time: the Learning Management System."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This refocusing is a good thing — rather than getting caught up in the bells and whistles of impressive features, edtech is coming into its own as it has established itself as a toolset that is now intrinsically linked to education in general.