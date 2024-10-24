Calling All Higher Ed AV/IT Managers—Join Us on Oct. 30

You're invited to join a dynamic group of AV/IT technology managers from colleges and universities of all sizes to discuss classroom and campus AV challenges, successes, and plans for future technology investments.

Higher Ed AV/IT Manager&#039;s Classroom
AV/IT managers, technology decision-makers, and integrators in the higher ed space, please join us on Wednesday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

AV Technology has invited a dynamic group of AV/IT technology managers from colleges and universities of all sizes to discuss classroom and campus AV challenges, successes, and plans for future technology investments.

Join the discussion, and share your AV challenges, successes, and plans for future classroom technology. 

We will discuss:

>> Today's pain points

>> Greatest successes in the past two years

>> New classroom AV/IT tech that is making a difference in teaching and learning

>> AI, AR, VR, and XR

>> Best practices for instructor training

>> AV/IT tech plans for next year

>> The enrollment cliff. Real or not?

>> Predictions on what the higher ed classroom will look like in three years

Bring your questions!

Register Now!

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn