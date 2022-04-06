California eyes $100M cyber funding boost for community colleges (EdScoop)

"Community colleges across California stand to gain an additional $100 million in cybersecurity funding this year, and $25 million in subsequent years, under the state budget proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As cyberattacks aimed at community colleges continue to ramp up, California is considering a budget that would earmark funds for items such as risk assessment, software, and cybersecurity hiring. While the proposed budget would be a $100 million influx this year, followed by $25 million per year in years to come, the California Legislative Analyst’s Office argued that the allocations should take into account an institutions current level of cyberpreparedness, “with less prepared colleges receiving somewhat more funding than more prepared colleges of the same size.”