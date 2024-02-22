Cable Ordering Simplified: C2G Reorganizes Into Three HDMI Series

Customers and end users can now save time and stress finding the right HDMI cables for their specific use cases. C2G HDMI Cables are now organized into three product offerings: the Performance Series, the Plus Series, and the Core Series.
So, what do you need to know about each new classification? The Performance Series is for applications requiring premium reliability; the Plus Series is a broad selection of HDMI cables for a variety of applications; and the Core Series includes basic 4K HDMI cables at the most affordable price.
"HDMI cables are the most integral component of any application, but we recognize how confusing and time-consuming it can be to find the right one," said Ashley Kelsey, product manager, C2G, a brand of Legrand. "Now, by reorganizing our cable lines from 16 individual lines into three series, it's much easier and faster to drill down to the right HDMI cable — all with C2G's top-notch performance and quality that makes them the leading choice for a variety of applications."
[ISE 2024: 3 Trends That Will Extend to InfoComm 2024]
As part of this reorganization, customers searching for C2G HDMI cables will find a thoughtfully curated product offering that ensures quick and hassle-free selection.