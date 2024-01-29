C2G Expands USB-C Solutions Family

The new C2G USB-C to Dual HDMI MST Hub (C2G54540) was designed with graphic design, spreadsheet analysis, and digital signage applications in mind. By extending or expanding video images, the new hub enables more flexibility and enhanced productivity.

"For users looking to expand their workstation to more than one screen, our new C2G54540 hub is ideal," said Keith Honigford, product manager, C2G, a brand of Legrand. "With dual-display MST support, it can boost productivity or provide a simple, compact video wall solution."

The C2G hub allows a USB-C-enabled device to connect to two HDMI-enabled displays for video mirroring, video extension, or viewing a single video image across two displays. This enables users to multitask, configuring the hub to work as a splitter with the same video image on each display, extending a video image to multiple displays, or expanding a video image by joining multiple monitors together as one display.

The lightweight, small form factor makes it easy to carry when on the go or when installed behind digital signage. The hub supports resolutions up to 4K (3840x2160) at 60Hz when connected to a single or dual display and has a max bandwidth of 32.4Gbps. It supports Multi-Stream Transport (MST), DP 1.4, stereo audio, and DP Alt Mode standards.