C2G Releases New Thunderbolt 4 Cable

C2G (opens in new tab) is broadening its support for Thunderbolt devices with its new 40Gbps Thunderbolt 4 USB-C cable. Tested to meet Intel's required certification standards, it features lightning-speed data transfers, 4K video support, and power delivery up to 100W—all from a single connection.

"Thunderbolt 4 brings a lot of performance to the table, whether you're working in an office or at home," said Robert Mays, associate product marketing manager at C2G, a brand of Legrand. "Now users can get more done with less hassle by carrying one cable for the simplest, most reliable, and fastest connectivity for video, data, and power. Plus, it's backed by C2G's firm commitment to testing, quality, convenience, and confidence."

Thunderbolt 4 USB-C cable supports fast data transmission

C2G's Thunderbolt 4 USB-C cable delivers up to 40Gbps to or from a Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4-enabled port. It's an ideal solution for transferring large amounts of information, whether uploading or downloading data, in a very short amount of time. For example, it's capable of transferring a 5GB file in about a second. It can connect to a high-speed 10 Gigabit Ethernet network or connect two computers over a peer-to-peer network, allowing for the transfer of large volumes of data from one PC to another, which is ideal when upgrading to a new system. In addition, users can daisy-chain up to five Thunderbolt 4 devices or six Thunderbolt 3 devices for flexible configurations.

Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Cable supports UHD streaming video

With Alt mode, the cable can stream video and audio with full DisplayPort 2.1, including multistreaming. It can display up to 8K 60Hz video on a single display or 4K 60Hz video on two displays for low-latency gaming, immersive creation, and simplified productivity—all with high-quality contrast and color depth to see details within photos, videos, and text.

Thunderbolt 4 USB-C cable supports power

When connected to a phone, laptop, tablet, or other compatible device, the C2G Thunderbolt 4 USB-C cable delivers up to 100W of charging power to or from the connected device, charges them quickly, and syncs USB-C mobile devices. Users can connect with confidence, knowing that the cable is certified and tested to ensure broad compatibility across Mac, Windows, and Chrome OS devices.

The 40Gbps C2G Thunderbolt 4 USB-C cable is available in three lengths—1.5 feet (0.5 meters), 2.5 feet (0.8 meters), and 6 feet (2 meters)—and carry a lifetime warranty.