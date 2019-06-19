BVU Launches New Technology Integrationist Program for Teachers

Buena Vista University (BVU) has launched a new track within its existing Teacher Leadership, Curriculum, and Instruction (TLCI) master’s degree program designed from the ground up for the full-time K-12 educator powered by Discovery Education. Through the TLCI program’s new technology integrationist track, participating educators will learn the skills and classroom strategies they need to create dynamic K-12 digital learning environments for all students, according to BVU.

The 30-credit-hour TLCI program is specifically designed to provide working teachers the academic background they need to enhance their teaching practice and advance their careers. Through its flexible, online format, participants with a technology integrationist track will learn from BVU and Discovery Education instructors how to successfully combine educational technologies with research-based, pedagogically proven instructional strategies to create student-centered classrooms.

The track’s courses are designed and taught by leaders in the fields of educational technology and pedagogy. With courses focused on topics such as school leadership in the digital age, leveraging cutting-edge technology to differentiate instruction, and assessing and evaluating classroom learning, participants learn concepts online that can be readily applied in the classroom the next day.

“The BVU School of Education has always been committed to providing pre-service and in-service educators the most up to date knowledge, skills, and resources available through their teacher education programs,” said Dr. Ann Monroe-Baillargeon, dean of the BVU School of Education. “Our new relationship with Discovery Education allows us to provide best practices and resources in professional learning that will be embedded within our Teacher Leadership, Curriculum, and Instruction master’s degree. In the ever-changing world of technology, the preparation and professional development of teachers must be dynamic. Together with Discovery Education, an international leader in K-12 technology integration, the BVU School of Education is providing K-12 educators what they need today to meet the future needs of all learners.”

“Discovery Education is proud to work with Dr. Monroe-Baillargeon and the forward-thinking team at Buena Vista University on this innovative new degree program,” added Kelli Campbell, Discovery Education’s chief innovation officer. “Our more than 10-year history of supporting educators’ continued professional development—from in-classroom coaching to online self-paced modules to courses that enhance K-12 instruction—provides the perfect foundation for this new partnership and continues our work to propel student success around the world.”

The four track options within the TLCI master’s degree include: Effective Teaching and Instructional Leadership, Talented and Gifted Education, Teaching English as a Second Language, and Teacher Technology Integration.

According to OnlineU, BVU’s TLCI program is tied for the number one most affordable online education master’s degree program in the nation, which means that in two years and for less than $8,000, students can earn their Master of Education degree.