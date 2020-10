"Students at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, are developing a new mobile application to help their visually impaired peers navigate campus more easily."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At Butler University, a new app is aiming to help blind students easily navigate the campus via step by step audio directions. But it isn't just about getting from one class to another. This system also helps visually impaired users avoid hazardous areas like construction zones.