Building to Pivot (Inside Higher Ed)

"The rule above comes from a 25-page document of guidance for colleges restarting, released last week by the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education of New Jersey. It’s a humane and reasonable rule, and I agree with it, but it presents quite a design challenge."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As schools start to solidify their plans for fall, it's clear that flexibility will play a key role in safely reopening. The pandemic is not over, and accommodations will be needed to keep the campus community healthy and connected during these uncertain times.