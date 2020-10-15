Building Relationships: How to Connect from a Distance (Faculty Focus)

"This was and is still the motto of the pandemic. Unlike spring 2020 when we shifted to remote teaching after students and faculty had the chance to know each other, this semester students will be arriving in our online classroom unfamiliar with the faculty, campus, or both. So, I expect the big challenge this fall will be building relationships with students."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Meaningful relationships can have a big impact on student outcomes, but it isn't exactly easy when learning moves online and outside of established comfort zones. This article shares three solid strategies for fostering deeper connections despite the distance.