Building a Community of Learners in Online Classes (Faculty Focus)

"Online learning is becoming more prevalent in colleges and universities. When I arrived in higher education, I could not imagine how online classes would work since the connection to students and building an environment of community and rapport is so important in my classroom. I could not wrap my mind around this monumental task. Over time, I learned I can still build a strong community of learners and a strong rapport with my students—without ever having them on campus."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In higher ed, fostering a sense of community is a critical part of deepening student engagement. This especially rings true when classes convene online. Read these strategies for keeping learners connected to course content and their peers.