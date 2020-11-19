BrightSign Players Drive Video Wall at Edinburgh Airport

BrightSign players were selected to power a 275-foot-wide video wall in the new self-check-in area at Scotland’s Edinburgh Airport. The audiovisual installation was carried out by nuVIDEO working with Midwich and PSCo.

The installation is part of a multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the airport’s check-in facilities, designed to streamline the preflight experience for all passengers. The goal was to create a continuous digital canvas that would allow the airport to display flight information, give wayfinding instructions, and generate advertising revenue. The wall of 2,240 separate LED modules had to be easy to manage, with the flexibility to change the size of content from a small 5-foot-wide window, all the way up to an end-to-end full-wall display.

Completed in March in just over five weeks, the finished installation enables the screen not only to be used for passenger information, but also to showcase destinations and retail products with striking visuals. The seamless LED canvas, stretching the entire check-in hall, now stands proudly above a self-drop bag facility. BrightSign’s XT244 players deliver the airport’s media and advertising content to the display, providing 1080p and 4K content in a low-maintenance solution. The players have also been used to display essential “FlySafe” campaign information for passengers passing through the airport during the pandemic. The installation has potential for future expansion.

“The installation creates a striking visual for all passengers entering the check-in hall and provides us with a screen to present a range of information,” said Adam Wilson, operations director of Edinburgh Airports Limited. “In practical terms, we can clearly display where certain flights and airlines are checking in and show key passenger communications such as security information. The flexibility of the wall means we can also use it for video to advertise flight destinations, showcase Scottish scenery, or promote our retail offering.”

BrightSign’s XT244 players deliver 1080p and 4K media and advertising content to the 275-foot-wide LED display. (Image credit: BrightSign)

“We’ve used other digital signage solutions in the past, but BrightSign players have always stood out for their exceptional stability,” said Michael MacNeil, sales manager for nuVIDEO. “As this project is in a high-visibility area, with around a million passengers passing through each month, we knew that we needed a reliable product. The BrightSign XT244 players have been a fantastic addition to the project and play an integral role in providing wayfinding and advertising content to the wall. In particular, the BrightAuthor software provides a robust content management platform which is both powerful and feature-rich.”

“We are delighted that our players are delivering vivid and crisp digital content to passengers at Edinburgh Airport,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “Flying can be a stressful experience when in a hurry or facing uncertain information, so we are pleased to be helping passengers relax and enjoy their journey. Once again, the reliability of our players has proven to be a standout feature, enabling our customers to count on them 24/7 in the most public locations.”