BrightSign Launches Digital Audio Player

The What: BrightSign has launched BrightSign AU335, an affordable audio player that supports the latest sound technologies. The player’s ARC and eARC support enables the AU335 to distribute up to three zones of audio to soundbars and AV receivers that offer high-bandwidth, 24-bit sound, including Dolby Atmos.

BrightSign AU3350 (Image credit: BrightSign)

The What Else: Consumer audio products are particularly challenging to display in-store. Retailers need the ability to display soundbars, wireless Bluetooth speakers, and other audio devices in a way that customers can intuitively test and compare products side-by-side. Achieving this level of approachable simplicity requires a great deal of technical sophistication behind the scenes, and BrightSign’s new AU335 digital audio player is designed to do just that, according to the company.

The AU335 supports multi-zone audio, with the ability to integrate interactivity via physical buttons, proximity sensors, and more via USB, GPIO, or Ethernet connectivity.

The Bottom Line: At $135, the BrightSign AU335 includes a free subscription to BSN.cloud Control Cloud for easy access to real-time player health and other controls. Additionally, the new player supports free presentation-authoring through BrightAuthor:connected, BrightScript, JavaScript, and node applications—plus a host of CMS solutions available within BSN.cloud Control Cloud.

The BrightSign AU335 will be available in mid-September on BrightSign’s online store, and via select channel partners.