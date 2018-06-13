Brightline Partners with ANC on MiamiCentral Transit & Retail Center

Brightline, a privately owned, operated, and maintained intercity passenger train, has selected ANC as its premium service provider for the 325 LCD/LED displays in MiamiCentral, the 11-acre mixed use development and transit hub in downtown Miami. This new partnership provides Brightline with consulting services, account management, and production of brand and sponsor-related content for this transportation and real-estate focused project.

The new MiamiCentral transit hub features more than 325 LCD/LED displays that will display sponsor content; food and beverage information; and train details, updates and alerts. The consulting services include advisement on signage usage and content placement for the displays.

ANC Client Services will manage, schedule, and coordinate all digital content running throughout MiamiCentral, with ANC’s Creative Services team creating sponsor and branded content for the displays.

“We are excited to partner with Brightline and play a role in one of the most innovative transit centers in the United States,” said Colleen Brace, senior vice president of sales and venue services, ANC. “ANC will work closely with Brightline to develop intriguing and engaging content that will inform and entertain the company’s guests, as well as ensure the content runs seamlessly through the mobility hub.”

Phase 1 of MiamiCentral's rail system, launched in May 2018, connects the downtowns of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Phase 2 will connect Orlando and Miami in about three hours with construction expected to start this year.

MiamiCentral is a fixture of Miami’s downtown redevelopment, helping to stimulate new retail, commercial, and residential ventures in the area. MiamiCentral will feature downtown’s first food hall, retail shops, Class A office space, and Park-Line Miami—two residential buildings consisting of 816 rental units.

“After becoming familiar with ANC’s work around the country, we knew ANC was the ideal choice to help us manage the digital signage throughout MiamiCentral,” said Ravneet Bhandari, Brightline’s chief commercial officer. “ANC’s team will ensure seamless operation and help us develop content that will help us build excitement about this state of the art transit center.”