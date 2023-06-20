Brightline LEDs Light Up Latest Seacrest Studio in Memphis

Brightline provided 15 Flex-T multi-directional lights for the latest Seacrest Studio, a 1,275 square-foot broadcast media center at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Seacrest Studios are the charitable endeavors of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. This location is the 12th facility the foundation has built. The Le Bonheur studio opened on May 24th.

The foundation plans to open new studios at Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens, N.Y., and Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City later this year. Both studios will be equipped with Brightline fixtures: Flex-T’s at Cohen Children’s and SeriesONE studio light fixtures at Intermountain Primary Children’s. A combination of SeriesONE and Flex-T lights will be part of a Seacrest Studio in a newly constructed, 22-story hospital for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and there are upgrade plans for Seacrest Studios at children’s hospitals in Orlando and Boston.

The studio at Le Bonheur Children's in Memphis will be used to provide a variety of programming to patients, whether physically in the studio or watching through a closed-circuit network from their rooms. The studio will help encourage kids to express themselves and find new creative outlets while at Le Bonheur. Patients will have the opportunity to host their own radio and television shows, play games, watch live musical performances, and interview celebrity guests. The studio is encased in glass, which will allow patients, staff, and visitors to view the daily programming happening inside.

(Image credit: Brightline)

Five Flex-T fixtures are installed above the studio’s green screen in one section of the studio with the remaining 10 Flex-T’s lighting various points above the main studio area. Some of the LED’s serve as flood lights while others provide spot beam directional lighting. Their patented articulation feature makes them the only fixtures that can be rotated into a desired position during use and returned flush to the ceiling between sessions or for general task lighting.

“We couldn’t be happier that we’re able to contribute to such a worthwhile initiative,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline co-founder. “Because of the way the Flex-T’s fit into the ceiling without any additional attachments or mounts, the studio looks less like a typical TV facility. I believe it will foster a more collaborative and creative process for the kids because the equipment is just a part of the room and not obtrusive in any way.”

The versatile Flex-T lights can be installed in any type of ceiling. Flex-T’s module components are adjustable to +/- 55 degrees for a directional beam. They feature mid-power LED’s with high-quality illumination (> 97 CRI). One and two module fixtures are available. Each module comes with a flood or spot beam control option and has a power consumption of 32 watts.