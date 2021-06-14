Bridging the Digital Gap Through Technology Innovation (Campus Technology)

"Investors poured a record-breaking $2.2 billion in U.S. ed tech in 2020, appropriately coined the most disruptive year for the education industry. While there has been an uptick in investments, as well as the number of education technology tools available to serve learners and instructors, we're witnessing unsettling declines in college enrollment and persistence for underserved populations. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed has had to rely on technology to keep students connected during the pandemic, but enrollment and retention issues highlight the pervasive problems of digital inequity and the barriers this imbalance presents. To close the gap, institutions must find ways to ensure students have equal access to the technology they need to succeed, including a reliable internet connection.