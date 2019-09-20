Breaking Down Data Governance: Risk Management (EdTech Magazine)

"Colleges and universities rely on data governance to ensure that the data they collect and produce is complete, accurate, and available as needed. But data governance is important for another reason as well: It’s the key to risk management and data security."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to shore up risk management at your institution, a solid data governance program should be your first line of defense. EdTech Magazine shares helpful strategies that will help your institution create a hierarchy that facilitates responsible stewardship.