Boston University students must show digital COVID-19 badges on campus (The Boston Globe)

"Boston University has begun requiring students to show a digital badge indicating they’re up to date with COVID-19 testing and symptom screening to gain entry to campus dining halls, libraries, and other facilities, school officials said."—Source: The Boston Globe



WHY THIS MATTERS:

To ensure compliance with institutional COVID-19 testing protocols, Boston University has launched a digital badge program. Students are required to verify their status by displaying a badge on a personal device before entering campus facilities.