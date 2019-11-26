Boston Gears Up for ILLUMINUS Projection Mapping Festival

At ILLUMINUS 2017, "Skin of a House" by Sam Okerstrom Lang aimed to "observe and peek behind the curtain in order to extenuate a type of breathing and living that happens within the building."

Epson’s laser technology will help transform Boston’s public spaces into an activated urban canvas as the exclusive video projector provider for ILLUMINUS 2019. Consisting of artwork created with new media technologies, performances and immersive light and sound experiences, ILLUMINUS 2019 is an annual festival in downtown Boston that features projects at the intersection of art, design, technology, and science.

During the two-night event, co-presented by the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District (BID) and LuminArtz, artists will be using Epson Pro L-Series laser projectors to create large-scale digital and video art projections and interactive installations throughout downtown on Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 to 11 p.m. The ILLUMINUS team and guest curator David Guerra of A R E A Gallery in Boston’s SoWa neighborhood assembled more than a dozen regional and national artists and creatives working in new media, light, and sound.

At ILLUMINUS 2017, artists Cindy Sherman Bishop, Andrew Ringler, and Phillip Gedarovich collaborated to transform Boston’s Spring Lane into Wellspring Fords, a communal watering hole that encompasses the days of Shamut peninsula before the Pilgrims to the present day. (Image credit: ILLUMINUS)

“We are excited to partner with Epson for this upcoming event, as they align with our mission to support a network of artists, designers, and creative technologists who collaborate to develop new and innovative works,” said Jeff Grantz, executive director, ILLUMINUS. “Epson’s laser projectors will provide this year’s artists with advanced projection technology tools and beautiful display capabilities that will allow them to bring their creative visions to life in amazing ways throughout downtown Boston.”

Created by and for the Boston community, ILLUMINUS focuses on advancing the understanding, enjoyment, and appreciation of contemporary art and celebrating digital culture in the public space. Addressing issues that are at once social, conceptual, and formal, this year’s selection of interactive experiences, performances, new media, and video art seek to generate and intervene in social debates and spark positive change in Boston.

Production company Black Math debuted “Digital Playground,” a playful experiment exploring simple physics and music aiming to create a fun and exciting interactive experience, at the 2018 ILLUMINUS festival. (Image credit: ILLUMINUS)

“We’ve watched as the art world continues to embrace and take advantage of the benefits and flexibility of projection technology to create spectacular installations, from intricate fine art pieces to large-scale projection mapping projects,” said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. “We are excited to have the artists of ILLUMINUS 2019 incorporate our projection technology into their overall vision to showcase their work and express their creativity.”