Bose Professional Releases New Commercial Sound Processors

The What: Bose Professional has released the CSP-1248 and CSP-428 commercial sound processors, which are part of a comprehensive platform that includes loudspeakers, controls, and software that help installers deliver sound systems efficiently – without extensive DSP training.

The What Else: Bose CSPs offer the right mix of inputs and outputs. These include balanced analog I/O and mono-summed RCA inputs, as well as control inputs, control outputs, and a mute contact. A Bose AmpLink output on each model allows for a simplified digital audio connection to compatible power amplifiers, reducing terminations and related points of failure. In addition to enabling configuration via Mac or PC, the rear-panel Ethernet port connects to optional ControlCenter zone controllers and the ControlSpace Remote app for deploying reliable end user control options.

Once installed, Bose-proprietary algorithms offer predictable performance, making Bose CSPs the convenient solution for end users. Opti-source level management monitors the input level of up to four sources, maintaining a consistent volume level between them. SmartBass processing expands performance and response at any listening level and Opti-voice paging provides a transition between music and page signals.

When combined with the Bose AVM-1 sense microphone (purchased separately), AutoVolume compensation continuously adapts zone output level based on the ambient noise of an active space.

The Bottom Line: These debut models in the new Bose commercial sound processor product line are designed to serve as standalone DSPs in applications such as retail stores and restaurants, or any public place where modest processing and high-quality sound are desired. An onboard CSP configuration utility and intuitive browser-based UI provide a quick-setup workflow. All levels, routing, thresholds, and priorities are displayed in real-time, eliminating guesswork and common tasks are presented in a logical manner, so that systems can be configured faster, reducing installation time while increasing setup accuracy.

New Bose CSP-1248 and CSP-428 commercial sound processors are part of the significantly expanded Bose Music Systems portfolio that includes redesigned loudspeakers, amplifiers, DSP processors, controllers, and software products.