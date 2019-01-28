Bose Professional Introduces ArenaMatch Loudspeakers for Outdoor Installations

The What: Bose Professional is introducing ArenaMatch DeltaQ array loudspeakers and ArenaMatch Utility loudspeakers for outdoor installations. ArenaMatch arrays incorporate DeltaQ technology, to bring improved sound quality, consistency, vocal clarity, and flexibility to outdoor installations—sports stadiums, arenas, outdoor entertainment centers, and more.

The What Else: Featuring an IP55 weather rating, ArenaMatch DeltaQ modules make it easy to create durable and reliable outdoor loudspeaker arrays that bring consistent, intelligible sound to listeners. ArenaMatch offers a turnkey solution for entire outdoor sound systems. Designers can employ 40-degree ArenaMatch array modules for point-source applications and 10-, 20- and 40-degree modules for line arrays—all with the same transducers for consistent tonal balance.

Built for zone-fill coverage or high-SPL foreground music, four new Bose ArenaMatch Utility loudspeakers feature similar tonal balance to ArenaMatch array modules but in compact designs. They have the same EMB2S compression driver as ArenaMatch arrays, ensuring consistent sound, and an IP55 weather rating.

The Bottom Line: All ArenaMatch models ship standard with bi-amp capability, a passive crossover, and 70/100V transformer inputs, so they’re adaptable to a variety of configurations. They also include M12 threaded inserts with internal steel link bars for use with Bose accessory mounting hardware or custom array frames.