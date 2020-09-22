Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC Now Available

The What: Bose Professional's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC are now shipping in the U.S. and Latin America, and will also be available in Asia and Europe in September and October respectively.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC (Image credit: Bose)

The What Else: The NCH 700 UC features an adaptive eight-microphone proprietary system—with four of the mics dedicated to isolating the user’s voice, so they sound natural and clear—while the array actively hunts down and rejects noise so only the important details are heard. The 11 levels of noise cancellation let users personalize what is heard from the surrounding environment, from virtual silence to open and ambient.

The included Bose USB Link Bluetooth module provides a reliable connection to both your computer and mobile phone simultaneously, enabling users to quickly jump on calls with either device.

The Bottom Line: Certified for Microsoft Teams and compatible with both Zoom and Google Meet, the NCH 700 UC equip users for collaboration in the workplace and beyond—whether in the office or remote and everywhere in between.