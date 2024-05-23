Bogen Communications Unveils the New Drop-In Ceiling Panel Speaker

Bogen Communications has unveiled its CSD1X2U-V2, a drop-in ceiling panel speaker designed to meet diverse audio needs with flexibility and ease of installation.

The CSD1X2U-V2 is a passive speaker with versatile operation modes, supporting either 8-ohm low impedance (15W max) or 25V/70V with tapped power setting input. This dual capability makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of audio applications, from commercial environments to educational institutions. The CSD1X2U-V2 also accommodates Nyquist PoE Amplifier Modules, making it easy to enhance speaker configurations. Compatible modules include the NQ-GA10P(V) VoIP Intercom module, and NQ-GA20P2 and NQ-GA40P3 Integrated Amplifiers, enabling seamless integration into existing PoE networks. Designed as a drop-in ceiling panel speaker, the CSD1X2U-V2 is available in Ultra White (U) and ensures quick and hassle-free installation, reducing time and labor costs.

[Time to Get Energized]

Customers have consistently requested a single-speaker model that offers both 25V/70V and low impedance 8-ohm operation. The CSD1X2U-V2 delivers on this requirement, providing unparalleled versatility. The need for ceiling speakers that could be used for intercoms or with a Nyquist PoE (+/++) amplifier module and a transformer module for secondary 25V/70V speaker chains has been a significant factor in the development of this model. Bogen Communications’ commitment to reducing complexity and costs led to the creation of a speaker that simplifies inventory management without compromising on performance.