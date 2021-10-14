Blustream Launches New HDMI Over HDBaseT Extender Set

The What: Blustream is expanding its line of uncompressed, unconverted 18Gbps HDMI over HDBaseT extension solutions. Available now, the HEX18GARC-KIT extender set uses the latest HDBaseT technology for the distribution of bit-for-bit 4K HDMI video and audio up to 328 feet over a single CAT-6A cable, with support for USB 2.0/KVM, eARC, ARC, and 1Gb Ethernet pass-through. The result is a full HDMI and control solution that leverages nearly all the capabilities in the latest HDBaseT technology.

The What Else: The HEX18GARC-KIT supports the HDMI 2.0 18Gbps specification, including 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 UHD video, and HDCP 2.3/2.2/1.4. The HEX18GARC-TX transmitter and HEX18GARC-RX receiver support uncompressed distribution of the latest HDR resolutions--including HDR10/10+ and Dolby Vision--for outstanding picture quality. HDMI re-clocking on the HDBaseT receiver helps to resolve HDMI HDCP, compatibility, and handshaking issues

The Bottom Line: With support for USB 2.0 at speeds up to 350Mbps, the HEX18GARC-KIT features an integrated 4-port hub with bi-directionality that provides the ultimate in flexibility when deploying KVM or USB accessories to or from the local or remote location. The extender set supports eARC from the display via HDMI and standard ARC from HDMI and optical (S/PDIF) digital inputs. The device supports all known HDMI audio formats--including Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD Master