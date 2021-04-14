Blustream Expands HDBaseT AV Distribution Solutions

The What: Bluestream US is expanding its line of HDBaseT AV distribution products for residential and commercial integrators with five new solutions that combine outstanding video performance with enhanced audio capabilities. Now shipping to the U.S. market, the latest additions to Blustream's lineup include 8 x 8 and 6 x 6 HDBaseT matrixes; an HDBaseT receiver; an HDBaseT extender with audio return channel (ARC) control; and a four-way HDMI switch with HDBaseT.

The What Else: Using color space conversion (CSC) technology, the 6 x 6 HMXL66ARC and 8 x 8 HMXL88ARC HDBaseT matrixes support 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 resolutions over distances of 40 meters via a single CAT-6 cable. Both devices offer advanced audio features designed specifically for integrating all AV sources in the system

Designed to work in conjunction with the new matrixes, the RX70CS HDBaseT CSC receiver extends HDMI, bi-directional IR, and RS-232 signals up to 40 meters at 4K 18Gbps and up to 70 meters at 1080p. The device supports HDMI 2.0 and enables ARC control when used with the HMXL66ARC, HMXL88ARC or other compatible Blustream solutions.

The new HEX70ARC-KIT extender provides enhanced HDBaseT integration with the latest AV receivers and soundbars. Purpose-built for integrators requiring reliable ARC delivery via both HDMI and optical sources, the device distributes HDMI, ARC, optical audio return, bi-directional IR, and bi-directional power over cable (PoC) up to 40 meters at 4K 60Hz 4:2:0 and 70 meters at 1080p.

The SW41HDBT four-way HDMI 2.0 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 HDBaseT switch is ideal for boardrooms, classrooms, and huddle spaces. Using CSC technology, the device delivers HDMI and HDBaseT inputs to simultaneous HDMI/HDBaseT outputs. The versatile SW41HDBT provides enhanced features, including PoC to power-connected Blustream transmitter and receiver products; a web GUI for configuration and source and display control via CEC; manual or automated source selection; RS-232 pass-through; and control via the front panel, IR, RS-232, and TCP/IP.

The Bottom Line: These new AV distribution solutions provide integrators with tools they need to tackle the challenges of a variety of projects, from providing advanced source and display integration in the boardroom to creating an immersive AV experience throughout the home.