Bluesound Professional and Moodsonic Collaborate on Biophilic Pop-Up Demo in Amsterdam

Bluesound Professional and Moodsonic have partnered to outfit a pop-up space in central Amsterdam with a biophilic soundscape experience. The location—near Amsterdam’s famed Vondelpark—will welcome AV professionals to an immersive and generative soundscape experience to demonstrate its use in commercial environments like offices, hospitals, spas, and other installations.

The audio for the demonstration will be supplied by Bluesound Professional’s BSP 125. (Image credit: Bluesound Professional)

“There is a growing body of scientific evidence that indicates that human interaction with nature can reduce recovery time from illness or injury, boost concentration levels of children with attention deficit disorders, improve performance on cognitively demanding tasks, and lower stress and blood pressure levels,” said Evan Benway, managing director of The Sound Agency, parent company of Moodsonic. ”However, most people are indoors for most of the day for work, school, and other realities of modern life, so we use sound to bring the outdoors in, improving health and performance outcomes for everyone.”

Moodsonic, which announced its launch just ahead of ISE 2020, uses a patented series of algorithms that can take various inputs—sound or otherwise—to create non-looping soundscapes that are interpreted by the human brain as natural. The demonstration of Moodsonic’s technology will be held at the oasis-like meeting space, Bloom Room, and opens at 12 noon on Feb. 12, and closes at 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 14.

“This is an important demonstration for us,” said Graeme Harrison, vice president and general manager of Bluesound Professional. “It not only shows the versatility of our products, but also gives credence to the importance of sound quality as that is often overlooked in the commercial audio space, but can make a significant impact on wellbeing.”

The audio for the demonstration will be supplied by Bluesound Professional’s BSP 125, an AV Technology Best of Show award-winning, all-in-one speaker that features non-fatiguing audiophile-quality sound and built-in audio streaming and distribution software.

Product specialists from Bluesound Professional will be at ISE 2020 to answer questions and provide hands-on demonstrations of the BSP 125 and other products from the Bluesound Professional range at the Bluesound Professional Stand 5-T140.

To read more ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.