Blaze Audio PowerZone Connect Amplifiers Now Compatible with Dante

Blaze Audio is now compatible with Audinate Dante AoIP across its PowerZone Connect amplifier series. The move now caters to the demands of networked audio systems that require up to 4x4 channels at a sample rate of 44.1 and 48kHz.

"Audinate is recognized as the industry leader and preferred supplier for media networking solutions, and the inclusion of their Dante Ultimo chip in our amps emphasizes Blaze Audio's commitment to empowering system installers with the advanced tools needed to create world-class audio experiences while efficiently managing multiple units over an Ethernet network," said Kevin Wilkin, executive sales director for Blaze Audio North America.

Blaze Audio's Audinate Dante-equipped amplifiers are now available through Blaze Audio's global partner network. Models include: