Black Box, Inseego Partner to Create Complete, Advanced 5G Solutions

Black Box, a leading global solutions integrator, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with device-to-cloud industry innovator, Inseego, to provide the most complete, advanced 5G and OnGo private LTE wireless network available. The partnership allows Black Box to drive innovation in connectivity, giving superior wireless networking options to every market.

Black Box explains that private networks using OnGo technology—an even-licensed, low-band wireless spectrum that gives clients access to private wireless connectivity at a fraction of the cost associated with LTE—maintains the simplicity of Wi-Fi, while providing superior outcomes in secure and cost-effective wireless coverage for high-volume wireless traffic and IoT applications.

[New Black Box KVXHP Extends Video Across Four Monitors]

"We're tremendously excited to work closely with Inseego. They have set themselves apart from their competitors through delivery—plain and simple," said Bill Holman, vice president and general manager of 5G technologies for Black Box. "They are able to promise and deliver superior processing power and memory, delivering and exceeding the speed and throughput others only talk about. With premium products, they ensure true reliability and are a giant among their peers."

"5G network technology is quickly jumping to the forefront as enterprises build out their next-generation private network strategies," Steve Brown, senior vice president of enterprise sales at Inseego, added. Black Box will be a key strategic partner for Inseego due to their deep expertise in this space and trusted relationships with Fortune 1000 enterprise companies."

[Black Box, Symbio Partnership Aims to Create Optimal Control Room Design]

Black Box designs, builds, and manages a full range of wireless technologies to support connected enterprise, delivering superior digital workplace connectivity across multiple industries. Forward-thinking clients turn to Black Box to help incorporate OnGo and 5G into their existing and future wireless networks.

Inseego is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access via mobile broadband, fixed-wireless access solutions, and software platforms.